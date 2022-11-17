Gunmen open fire in Iran market, five killed, several hurt

Dubai, November 16

Gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh on Wednesday, killing at least five people and wounding civilians and security forces, as per reports.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the attack or if it was linked to the nationwide protests that have convulsed Iran over the past two months. Another 10 people, including security forces, were wounded in the shooting, according to the media.

Groups of several dozens of protesters had gathered in different parts of Izeh late on Wednesday, chanting anti-government slogans and hurling rocks at police. — AP