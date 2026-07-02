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Home / World / 'Gurukul Diplomacy': Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna

'Gurukul Diplomacy': Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna

Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran expresses pride over activity, noting it as an opportunity to create a cultural bridge between India and Austria

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ANI
Vienna, Updated At : 01:19 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna. Image credit/ANI.
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Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran on Wednesday (local time) read stories from Panchatantra to the school children in Vienna.

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The Indian Embassy in Vienna, in a post on X, recognised the activity as "Gurukul Diplomacy".

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"'Gurukul Diplomacy' Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran @shambhukumaran reading stories from the Panchatantra to school children in Vienna," the Embassy wrote.

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Furthermore, it highlighted the recently published German-language translation of the Panchatantra for Austrian school children.

"The Embassy had recently published a German-language translation of the Panchatantra for Austrian school children," it wrote.

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Meanwhile, Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran expressed pride over the activity, noting it as an opportunity to create a cultural bridge between India and Austria. He affirmed that the children connected promptly with the Panchatantra tales.

He further thanked Austrian cartoonist Klaus Pitter for vibrant illustrations in the book.

"Heart warming to see Austrian kids connecting so easily with the Panchatantra. Pleased to be part of this cultural bridge that connects continents and generations with a few colourful stories. Special thanks to Austrian cartoonist Klaus Pitter for his vibrant illustrations," he wrote in a post on X.

The Ambassador has been regularly reading the Panchatantra stories to kids across the nation.

Earlier in June, the Indian Embassy in Austria, in collaboration with the city of Vienna and the 'Bounce Back' project at local schools, introduced the next chapter of "Stories from the Panchatantra", a video podcast series by the renowned Austrian podcaster Thomas Brezina, who narrates timeless Panchatantra stories in German.

During the launch event, the Embassy noted that over fifty enthusiastic students from a Viennese school took part as Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran read selected stories and engaged in conversation with the children, who eagerly shared their favourite characters and the lessons from the stories.

The Panchatantra is an ancient Indian collection of interconnected animal fables and moral stories. They were designed to teach young princes the principles of wise conduct, leadership, and practical life.

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