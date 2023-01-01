Guv arrested, Bolivia protesters clash with cops

SANTA CRUZ: Protesters in Bolivia's Santa Cruz, a relatively wealthy farming region, attacked buildings, burned cars and blocked highways as part of a 24-hour strike on Friday following the arrest of the regional governor Luis Fernando Camacho, a right-wing opposition leader. reuters
Army in Myanmar lifts curfew for New Year’s Eve
Bangkok: Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of the normal four-hour curfew to allow New Year’s celebrations in three biggest cities. A leaked official letter that circulated on social media said the Yangon regional government was lifting the curfew from midnight to 4 am. ap
Barbara Walters, ‘The View’ creator, dies
New York: The intrepid interviewer, anchor and programme host, Barbara Walters, who blazed the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died.She was 93. Walters created “The View” in 1997 to champion women’s voices. AP
Over 30 British-Indians in King’s honours list
London: Cambridge professor Partha Sarathi Dasgupta and COP26 president Alok Sharma are among the more than 30 persons of Indian-origin who have been honoured by King Charles III in his first New Year Honours List released in London. Former Minister Alok Sharma, 55, has been honoured with the Order of St Michael and St George for his contribution to combating climate change through his role as the president of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference. IANS
Veteran Sinologist Janaki Ballabh passes away
Beijing: Veteran Sinologist Janaki Ballabh, the first Indian to have granted long-term residency in China along with his wife, has passed away due to age-related health problems, his family said here on Saturday. Ballabh passed away in Beijing on Friday aged 94. He was born in Almora, Uttarakhand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...