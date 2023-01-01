Guv arrested, Bolivia protesters clash with cops

PTI

SANTA CRUZ: Protesters in Bolivia's Santa Cruz, a relatively wealthy farming region, attacked buildings, burned cars and blocked highways as part of a 24-hour strike on Friday following the arrest of the regional governor Luis Fernando Camacho, a right-wing opposition leader. reuters

Army in Myanmar lifts curfew for New Year’s Eve

Bangkok: Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of the normal four-hour curfew to allow New Year’s celebrations in three biggest cities. A leaked official letter that circulated on social media said the Yangon regional government was lifting the curfew from midnight to 4 am. ap

Barbara Walters, ‘The View’ creator, dies

New York: The intrepid interviewer, anchor and programme host, Barbara Walters, who blazed the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died.She was 93. Walters created “The View” in 1997 to champion women’s voices. AP

Over 30 British-Indians in King’s honours list

London: Cambridge professor Partha Sarathi Dasgupta and COP26 president Alok Sharma are among the more than 30 persons of Indian-origin who have been honoured by King Charles III in his first New Year Honours List released in London. Former Minister Alok Sharma, 55, has been honoured with the Order of St Michael and St George for his contribution to combating climate change through his role as the president of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference. IANS

Veteran Sinologist Janaki Ballabh passes away

Beijing: Veteran Sinologist Janaki Ballabh, the first Indian to have granted long-term residency in China along with his wife, has passed away due to age-related health problems, his family said here on Saturday. Ballabh passed away in Beijing on Friday aged 94. He was born in Almora, Uttarakhand.