Guyana President Irfaan Ali, Bangladesh Diplomat extends Diwali greetings

Georgetown [Guyana], November 8 (ANI): Guyana President Irfaan Ali and Bangladesh High Commission Counsellor Md Alamgeer Hossain on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival in India and across the world, highlighting its message of light overcoming darkness, goodness triumphing over evil and the importance of inclusivity.

In a post on X, Guyana President Irfaan Ali extended his warm wishes to Guyanese citizens, particularly members of the Hindu community, describing Diwali as a celebration of light overcoming darkness, wisdom dispelling ignorance and goodness triumphing over evil.

"I extend warmest greetings to every Guyanese, at home and abroad, but especially to our Hindu community, on this sacred and luminous occasion of Diwali. Diwali is the festival of lights. It is a radiant remembrance of light overcoming darkness, wisdom dispelling ignorance, and goodness rising triumphant over evil," Ali said.

He said the lighting of diyas served as a reminder of compassion, truth and love, and called on people to reflect on the relationship between prosperity and environmental responsibility.

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Highlighting Guyana's natural resources, Ali said forests cover approximately 85 per cent of the country's landmass and constitute a global environmental asset. He also underlined the importance of its biodiversity, freshwater resources, mangroves and marine ecosystems for economic resilience and human survival.

"Guyana – now recognised globally for championing environmental stewardship – must continue to ensure that development and environmental protection advance together," he said.

Ali stressed that economic growth, job creation and improved living standards must go hand in hand with the protection of the country's ecological inheritance. He added that a nation's greatness should be reflected not only in the opportunities it creates for people today but also in the environmental legacy it secures for future generations.

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"May the lights of Diwali therefore illuminate a deeper understanding and acceptance that our forests, rivers, biodiversity, and oceans are not merely natural resources; they are the foundations of life and human well-being. May we continue to safeguard these assets. I wish one and all a Happy and Holy Diwali," he added.

Meanwhile, Md Alamgeer Hossain, Counsellor at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, also extended Diwali greetings to Hindu communities in India, Bangladesh and beyond, emphasising the festival's message of inclusivity and harmony.

In a post on X, Hossain said, "As millions of homes | families across India and the world celebrate #Diwali2026, my sincere wishes to my #Hindu friends | acquaintances in #India #Bangladesh and beyond. May the spirit of inclusivity and joy embrace all #people regardless of all identities to uphold Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance."

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Several other international leaders and organisations have also conveyed greetings on the occasion. UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished people celebrating Diwali good health and prosperity, while the United Nations highlighted the festival's message of hope, knowledge and prosperity.

Diwali celebrations have also been organised across several countries. The Consulate General of India in Shanghai marked the occasion with members of the Tamil community, while Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez joined celebrations organised by the Venezuelan government and the Indian Embassy in Caracas.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green celebrated the festival with members of the Australian High Commission, while the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India organised a diya-decorating workshop. (ANI)

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