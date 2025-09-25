DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "H-1B policy to prioritise investment in America, calls for reducing trade with Russia": US spokesperson

"H-1B policy to prioritise investment in America, calls for reducing trade with Russia": US spokesperson

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:25 AM Sep 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): The US State Department's Hindustani Spokesperson, Margaret MacLeod, on Thursday underlined Washington's stance on H-1B visas and reiterated concerns over continued trade with Russia, particularly in the context of oil imports, amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Advertisement

"H-1B is a policy to prioritise investment in the American IT sector. We want to invest in American citizens, first and foremost, in training them."

She also addressed the issue of purchasing oil from Russia, linking it to the war in Ukraine. "You also mentioned buying oil from Russia. US President Trump clearly stated that he wants to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, so that no more lives are lost, and as long as Russia makes income by exporting oil, these economic resources will be used to purchase weapons. That's why America wants to minimise trade with Russia," she said.

Advertisement

She further referred to US President Donald Trump's address at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), stating that the country's diplomatic focus remains anchored on key principles, "peace, sovereignty, and independence."

"The US government is focusing on three priorities this year. We're focusing on peace, sovereignty, and independence, and we believe that these principles are not only the foundation of the United Nations' founding charter but also the foundation of a prosperous, stable, and peaceful world," she said.

Advertisement

"At times, over these 80 years, the United Nations has drifted away from this primary objective. We aim to collaborate with other member states to make the United Nations a more accountable, equitable organisation," she added.

Meanwhile, President Trump, during his hour-long speech at the General Debate of the UNGA, accused China and India of being the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war through their continued purchase of Russian oil.

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil," Trump said.

The remarks came amid global discussions dominated by various conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. Trump's comments also follow his administration's recent decision to raise tariffs on India's imports of Russian oil. The additional 25 per cent levy imposed by the US pushed the total tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent, one of the highest globally. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts