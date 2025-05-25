"Had fruitful meetings in Bahrain, responses were very positive": BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda

Manama [Bahrain], May 25 (ANI): BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, who is leading the all-party delegation to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, said that the meetings with the Bahrain government and Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa have been "very fruitful."

Speaking to ANI, Panda stated that Members of Parliament communicated India's objectives during the meeting. He noted that there is no tolerance for terrorism anywhere and this is a message that the MPs are hearing everywhere.

"Today, we have had very fruitful meetings, including with the government, with the Honorable Deputy Prime Minister, with the Shura, with think tanks, and they have been very fruitful. We have been communicating our objectives. The war with Pakistan is right now in cessation, but the next part is that we must ensure that this doesn't happen again and the terrorism that Pakistan has indulged in, we have highlighted and given facts and figures to our friends here in Bahrain," Panda said.

"There is no tolerance for terrorism anywhere, and that is a good message that we are hearing everywhere. So the outcome of these discussions are something that we are hopeful about. I think it will lead to a situation where Pakistan will increasingly realize they cannot keep doing what they have been doing," he added.

Lauding the ties between India and Bahrain, he said the two nations have had very close ties since centuries. He also spoke about the Indian diaspora living in Bahrain.

"As I said, the discussions were very fruitful, the responses were very positive. Most countries have understood what Pakistan is doing. Bahrain, of course, has been very close to India for a very long time. For centuries, we have had very close ties. Until 1960s, our Indian currency was being used here in Bahrain. Many important Bahraini citizens have studied in India, have visited India very often. So, they are very familiar with us. And there is a large Indian diaspora community living here. So they understand us very well, and the response has been very positive."

Earlier, an all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Panda, interacted with the King Hamad Global Centre.

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

During Sunday's meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the delegation emphasised India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

"As part of the visit, MP Jayant Jay Panda and the accompanying parliamentary delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, where they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, and emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms," Indian Embassy in Bahrain posted on X.

The delegation also held a meeting with Shura Council chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh. During the meeting, the delegation affirmed India's determination to combat terrorism and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain stated, "His Excellency MP @BaijintJ Panda headed the parliamentary delegation to meet His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain @ShuraBahrain, where the delegation affirmed India's determination to combat terrorism and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries."

The Members of Parliament also visited Bab Al Bahrain, a prominent historical landmark in Manama.

On Saturday, the delegation led by Baijayant Jay Panda held a meeting with prominent figures in Bahrain. The MPs commended their contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

"The parliamentary delegation, headed by @BaigentJPanda, met with prominent figures in Bahrain. The delegation commended their contribution to strengthening bilateral relations, reaffirming India's firm stance against terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Bahrain said in a post on X.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed, and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

