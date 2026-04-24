Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and has since undergone treatment.

Advertisement

"I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it's behind me," Netanyahu posted on X.

Advertisement

"A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring. In the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate. Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever," he added.

Advertisement

The Israeli PM said that his doctors gave him two options: not to treat it and monitor it, or remove the problem entirely. He chose to undergo treatment to annihilate the problem.

"When I'm given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level. That's what I did. I underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem and left no trace of it. I went to a few short treatments, read a book, and continued working. The spot disappeared completely," Netanyahu said.

Advertisement

"I wish to thank the doctors and the wonderful medical teams at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. From you, citizens of Israel, I have only one request: Take care of your health. Get checked, and follow the doctors' instructions," he added.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the Israeli PMO released two letters from his doctors to accompany the statement shared on social media.

"This is an early detection of a very small lesions, with no metastases, as all other tests confirmed beyond any doubt," one letter said.

While it was not revealed when the last check was, an Israeli source familiar with the matter told CNN that the cancer was diagnosed several months ago.

The source told CNN that Netanyahu began undergoing radiation therapy about two and a half months ago, and had recently completed the treatment.

As per CNN, the Israeli PM in July 2023 was fitted with a pacemaker after he was urgently admitted to the hospital because of what doctors said was a "transient heart block." A week earlier, doctors said he had a "fainting episode," though his office only said he had experienced dizziness. Since he was sedated for the operation to insert the pacemaker, he appointed a minister to temporarily take his place.

Later in March 2024, Netanyahu underwent surgery to treat a hernia. He had a similar surgery 11 years earlier, as reported by CNN. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)