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Home / World / “Had nice talks with PM Modi…will pave way for further cooperation”: Iran President

“Had nice talks with PM Modi…will pave way for further cooperation”: Iran President

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ANI
Updated At : 10:57 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday expressed hope that his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will pave the way for further cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian President Masoud, who addressed Indian religious leaders, intellectuals and business leaders, at an event here on Friday evening, talked of cooperation in the areas of culture, technology, trade, science and economy.

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“First of all, I have to appreciate the Government of India and the Prime Minister for his very nice hospitality. We have had very nice talks with each other. And I hope that these talks and relations will pave the way for further cooperation in…culture, technology, trade, science, economy, and other areas. We can revive them together…,” he said, according to translation of his remarks by a translator.

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The Iran President, who arrived here earlier in the day to take part in the BRICS Summit, also lashed out at the US and Israel over the war that started in February this year and accused them of trying to bully Iran. He said Iran will never surrender and will push back.

“Today, Iran has been able to successfully stand against Israel and the United States at the same time; they want to bully us, and we do not want to be bullied. We never kneel down before them. If they push us, we push back. They claim that they are advocates of human rights. In truth, they are the devils who are the true terrorists, because they killed 168 schoolchildren in one instant, thanks to their modern technologies. You call us terrorists? What about you, who kill human beings, bomb scientists, and attack schools and hospitals?” he said, according to the translator.

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“If you are man enough, just fight the soldiers, the military people. Why do you target infrastructure and people's livelihoods?... The people of Iran will not surrender. We believe in human values, and we believe that all who live—all humanity—enjoy equal rights,” he added, according to the translator.

PM Modi today met with the Iran President on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. This was the second meeting between the two leaders in under two weeks. They had met earlier on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship. Prime Minister thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the challenging circumstances. He noted the potential for BRICS in building the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South.

He also thanked President Pezeshkian for his participation in the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum.

According to a PMO release, the two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia.

Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers.

Prime Minister appreciated the continued cooperation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in multilateral organizations, including BRICS. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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