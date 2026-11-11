Jerusalem [Israel], November 11 (ANI): Reaffirming its commitment to United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has urged international mediators to demand the immediate disarmament of Hamas, stating that the group's refusal to surrender weapons remains the principal obstacle to beginning reconstruction in the enclave.

In an official statement released on X, titled "Statement on Gaza and the Board of Peace," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office outlined its coordination with Washington while highlighting ongoing humanitarian relief efforts.

"The State of Israel is working in close cooperation with the United States and the Board of Peace. Israel is committed to the success of President Trump’s 20-point plan. Under the plan, Hamas must disarm and Gaza must be demilitarized before reconstruction begins," the statement said.

Pointing to Hamas’ failure to demilitarise, the release noted, "Israel had hoped that Hamas would honor its commitment to disarm, demilitarize, step down from governance, and begin de-radicalizing Gaza. To date, Hamas has not surrendered a single weapon, and it continues to hold the people of Gaza hostage to its terrorist rule."

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Accusing the group of systematically diverting humanitarian supplies to bolster its military network, the Prime Minister’s Office stated, "Hamas has done what it has always done: lie, steal, exploit, and rearm. It used cement intended for homes to build terror tunnels, it turned water pipes into missile launchers, and it used sanitation pumps to manufacture rockets. Hamas steals from Gazans to arm itself, systematically diverting humanitarian aid to military infrastructure while the United Nations and UNRWA turn a blind eye."

"Israel and the Board of Peace face a common challenge. As long as Hamas remains in power, it will use every dual-use item entering Gaza to entrench its terror regime and expand its military arsenal," the statement added.

Highlighting measures undertaken to support civilians during harsh weather conditions, the release stated that Israel has facilitated an extensive winterisation package through the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

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"Despite Hamas’s refusal to honor its commitments, Israel has allowed additional humanitarian supplies into Gaza to ease the winter conditions facing the people of Gaza. Through COGAT, Israel has facilitated a winterization plan in coordination with the Board of Peace, the United Nations, international organizations, and donor countries," the statement said.

According to the official release, the winterisation plan encompasses, "More than 91,000 tents, more than 8,200 trucks of tarpaulins, blankets, winter clothing, and supplies, 12 vacuum trucks to pump and remove sewage," and "repairs to water and sewage networks, and fuel to operate pumping facilities."

"Israel will continue to support winter preparedness in Gaza. Hamas must not be allowed to exploit humanitarian supplies and equipment to rebuild its terror capabilities," it noted.

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Concluding with an appeal to regional and international negotiators, the statement asserted, "Hamas alone is responsible for the suffering of the people of Gaza, and it is now cynically exploiting that suffering to shift blame onto Israel once again. Hamas started this war with its murderous terrorist attack of October 7. Its continued refusal to disarm remains the principal obstacle to the reconstruction of Gaza. Israel calls upon the mediators to demand that Hamas disarm immediately throughout Gaza, so that President Trump’s 20-point plan can be realized."

Meanwhile, Israel’s President Herzog has chosen Gadi Eisenkot, rival of current Prime Minister Netanyahu, to form a new government, following last month’s elections, Al Jazeera reported.

Rejecting Netanyahu's continued stay as a caretaker leader during wartime, Eisenkot outlined a four-pillar framework for an emergency administration: recognising Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, upholding the Declaration of Independence, mandating universal national and military conscription, and dismantling the military and political wings of Hamas. (ANI)

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