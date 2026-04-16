"Hamas has ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba": Israel urges India to designate Palestine group as terror organisation

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 16 (ANI): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has highlighted the deepening bilateral ties between Jerusalem and New Delhi, noting the "positive trends in the strengthening of Israel's relations with India."

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In a post on X, the Foreign Minister shared details of his engagement with a global delegation, stating he was "honoured to brief a group of distinguished Hindu leaders from around the world." During the interaction, he provided a strategic overview of the regional security landscape and the ongoing conflict involving the Jewish state.

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Building on this context, Sa'ar addressed long-standing hostilities, speaking about the "historic campaign Israel had been forced to fight for the past 2.5 years against radical Islam." He warned of the existential nature of the threat, noting that "their declared objective is the elimination of Israel, and they act to achieve that goal."

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Despite these challenges, the Foreign Minister asserted that "Israel demonstrated on all fronts that it has the upper hand." He further claimed that the Israeli military has "dramatically weakened the terror octopus of radical Islam, headed by the Iranian regime," adding that "this struggle has, and will have, implications beyond the Middle East."

Turning to specific security cooperation and policy, Sa'ar "stressed the importance of Hamas being designated as a terror organisation by India." He underscored the interconnected nature of global militancy, pointing out that "Hamas has ties with all other radical Islamist terror organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba."

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This push for a formal listing follows a consistent diplomatic effort by Israel, which has urged India to move towards designating organisations operating against it as terrorist groups. Senior Israeli officials have previously noted that New Delhi's stance carries significant regional influence, particularly as Israel has already proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and expects "reciprocation" from India.

A senior official in Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaking to reporters in Jerusalem, suggested there is an understanding within the Indian government of the "networks and linkages" connected to these groups.

The official indicated that ties between Hamas and LeT were "significant", adding that Iran's IRGC, Hamas, and Hezbollah increasingly rely on transnational criminal networks to stage attacks worldwide.

"You're not going to see an Iranian operative act directly in Europe. What you will see is a criminal group connected to an Iranian handler who then carries out an attack," the official said, illustrating the indirect methods used by these entities.

Stressing that even a declaratory designation by India would have a "strong global impact", another official noted that neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Maldives "look up to India," and New Delhi's stance shapes regional responses.

Beyond freezing assets, the official stated it would signal that "no operative should step on Indian soil."

The diplomatic pressure coincides with military concerns regarding "clear attempts" by Hamas to rebuild its structures.

The Israeli Defence Forces have also supported the move, with Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, International Spokesperson for the IDF, stating it would be a "good thing" as both nations face a "common enemy."

While India condemned the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, it has yet to formally list the group as a terrorist organisation under domestic law. (ANI)

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