Hamas naval commander killed in Israeli airstrike

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 6 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers eliminated Ramzi Ramadan Abd Ali Saleh, commander of Hamas' Naval Force in the northern Gaza Strip, who was killed in an airstrike in Gaza City, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday.

"Saleh was a significant source of knowledge in the Hamas terrorist organisation, and in recent weeks was involved in planning and advancing maritime terrorist attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip."

Also killed with Saleh were Hisham Ayman Atiya Mansour, Deputy Head of Hamas' mortar shell array cell, and Nissim Muhammad Suleiman Abu Sabha, who operated within Hamas' mortar shell array.

The IDF stressed that steps were taken ahead of the strike to mitigate the risk to civilians, including aerial surveillance, precise munitions and other measures.

The army's announcement came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to depart for Washington, where he is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on Monday

Media reports indicate the ceasefire will last 60 days and include the phased release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies. In exchange, Israel will release an unspecified number of Palestinian security prisoners. The deal includes mechanisms for humanitarian aid and a gradual redeployment of Israeli forces in the Strip.

Hamas is expected to provide information on the remaining hostages, and Israel will disclose data on Palestinians detained or killed since October 7. The US, Egypt, and Qatar will act as guarantors.

Netanyahu's July 7 trip will be his third meeting with Trump since the US President returned to office in January. The Prime Minister will also meet with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defence Pete Hasegawa, Congressional leaders, and other senior Trump administration officials.

Trump has intensified his push for a Gaza deal. However, talks remain stalled, with Hamas demanding a permanent end to the war and Israel insisting on a temporary truce that preserves its right to resume fighting.

Netanyahu's discussions are also expected to focus on the next steps with Iran, thawing Israeli-Syrian relations, and finalising elements of a US-Israel trade agreement.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

