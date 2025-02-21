Hamas receives aid while Israel faces deception in hostage release crisis

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 21 (ANI/TPS): While Israel continues efforts to secure the release of its hostages, Hamas appears to be receiving a steady flow of humanitarian aid.

On Friday morning, at least five trucks carrying humanitarian supplies, including 15 mobile homes, reportedly entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing. Despite official Israeli denials that aid was delivered today, insisting that Kerem Shalom crossing is closed, footage obtained by TPS-IL documented the trucks crossing into Gaza. Additionally, in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, dozens of newly set-up tents were seen, reportedly part of recent humanitarian shipments.

Meanwhile, tensions in Israel remain high after Hamas failed to return the body of hostage Shiri Bibas, instead delivering a coffin containing the remains of an unknown woman.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Hamas' actions, calling them "an unimaginable cynicism." He vowed that Israel would respond decisively to the group's deception and reiterated his commitment to bringing home all hostages, both living and deceased.

Hamas later issued a statement claiming it would investigate Israel's claims and called on Israel to return the woman's body. The terror group insisted it was committed to fulfilling its obligations regarding the hostages.

Shiri Bibas was kidnapped from her home in Nir Oz along with her two young children--four-year-old Ariel and nine-month-old Kfir. Her husband, Yarden Bibas, was abducted earlier while attempting to protect his family and was returned as part of a hostage deal on February 1, 2025. On Thursday, forensic identification confirmed that Ariel and Kfir Bibas were brutally murdered in captivity in November 2023. At this stage, the fate of Shiri remains unknown. (ANI/TPS)

