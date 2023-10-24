 Hamas releases 2 more hostages from captivity in Gaza : The Tribune India

The 2 elderly hostages have an emotional reunion with their families

Yocheved Lifshitz and Nurit Cooper are released by the militants in this video screengrab obtained by Reuters.



ANI

Tel Aviv, October 24

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the terrorist group on Tuesday released two more hostages, The Times of Israel reported, adding that they were identified as Nurit Cooper and Yocheved Lifshitz.

According to the report, a military helicopter ferrying the two freed hostages landed on the roof of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Citing a nurse at the Ichilov Hospital, The Times of Israel reported that Cooper and Lifshitz appeared to be in good health after arriving at the Israeli Medical Centre, directly upon their release from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

The two elderly hostages had an emotional reunion with their families, the nurse told The Times of Israel.

Both the freed hostages were on medication that they may not have received during their two weeks of captivity.

The nurse said the hospital authorities would come to a better understanding of their condition in the morning, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier, Hamas's Qassam Brigades published a video showing the two hostages being handed over to members of the International Red Cross.

In the video, the two women, wearing identical purple robes, walk unsteadily holding the hands of masked gunmen, who also offer them snacks and drinks. Both appear terrified through much of the footage, according to The Times of Israel.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan posted on X that Washington welcomes the release of these hostages and is continuing to work for the release of the remaining hostages, believed to be numbering over 200.

Earlier, two American hostages, identified as Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natali Raanan, were released by Hamas, CNN reported, adding that both were from Chicago.

According to their family members, they had been visiting some relatives in Nahal Oz, a farming community in southern Israel, and were released on "humanitarian grounds" due to the mother's poor health.

They were released following negotiations involving Qatar and Hamas, according to CNN. 

