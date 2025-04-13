Hamas terror leader Naim Hadhud Musa eliminated in Gaza strike
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 13 (ANI/TPS): Earlier today, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked and eliminated the terrorist Abid Allah Naim Hadhud Musa, who served as the deputy head of a sniper squad in the Hamas terrorist organization.
Naim was targeted while traveling in his vehicle in the Deir al-Balah area in the center of the Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)
(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)
