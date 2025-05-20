DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Defence Council meeting

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Defence Council meeting

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed chaired a UAE Defence Council meeting, emphasising teamwork and strategic advancement in defence capabilities. He also visited the National Defence College in Abu Dhabi, highlighting its role in shaping future leaders and fostering civil-military cooperation.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:12 PM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, chaired a meeting of the Defence Council, where he stressed the importance of strengthening efforts, fostering teamwork, and deepening collaboration to release the leadership's vision for advancing the UAE's defence capabilities.

Advertisement

Sheikh Hamdan praised the steadfast support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his commitment to equipping all units with cutting-edge defence systems and technologies, ensuring their full readiness to serve the nation.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen military and institutional strategies while emphasising the importance of developing and enhancing capabilities across the Ministry's various departments.

Advertisement

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the National Defence College in Abu Dhabi. Upon arrival, he was received by Brigadier General Saeed Hassan Al Yamahi, Commander of the National Defence College, along with several senior officials. He was briefed on the College's academic programmes offered to both military and civilian personnel, and its curriculum designed to develop future national leaders.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan also met with officers enrolled in the 12th National Defence Course (2024-2025), discussing their academic experience and reaffirming the leadership's support for excellence in all fields of national service.

Advertisement

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the National Defence College is a leading academic and strategic institution, crucial to preparing national leaders with the insight and skills to make informed decisions, protect national achievements, and navigate future challenges. He also praised its role in advancing strategic thinking and fostering cooperation between the military and civilian establishments.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; along with senior officers and officials from the Ministry. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper