Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion

Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, reviewed the tactics and techniques employed by the 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion as part of their mission preparedness.
ANI
Updated At : 11:42 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], March 23 (ANI/WAM): Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the battalion's high level of combat readiness and efficiency, stressing that resilience and continuous training are essential to achieving excellence in diverse environments. He also expressed pride in the soldiers' commitment and professionalism.

He participated in field exercises conducted by the battalion to enhance combat capabilities in mountainous terrain. He joined the unit in simulated military operations in rugged landscapes, which included mountain climbing drills.

At the conclusion of the exercises, he commended the battalion's leadership and personnel, emphasising the importance of further strengthening the UAE's defence capabilities. He wished them continued success in their missions. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

