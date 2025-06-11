Hamdan bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Russian Federation to UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE] June 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received Timur Zabirov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UAE, at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and explored avenues to strengthen and expand cooperation across political, economic, and cultural fields. The discussions focused on fostering mutual interests and reinforcing ties between the two nations.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the robust relations between the UAE and Russia, emphasising the commitment of the UAE's leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to bolstering cooperation. He noted that such partnerships contribute to the UAE's global standing and its efforts to build international relations based on mutual respect and constructive collaboration.

For his part, Ambassador Zabirov expressed his appreciation for the steady progress in UAE-Russia relations, commending the UAE's regional and international role in promoting peace, security, and stability.

The meeting was attended by several Sheikhs and officials. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)