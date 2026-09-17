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Home / World / “Happy birthday to my friend Narendra Modi”: Italy PM Meloni extends birthday wishes

“Happy birthday to my friend Narendra Modi”: Italy PM Meloni extends birthday wishes

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Rome [Italy], September 17 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him “health, energy and success” and underlining the strengthening friendship between Italy and India.

In a post on X, Meloni said Italy and India were continuing to strengthen their “deep bond of friendship” while working together towards cooperation and prosperity.

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“Happy birthday to my friend @narendramodi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success,” Meloni said.

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“Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship, building together a future of cooperation and prosperity for our Nations,” she added.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding his leadership for transforming India into a “world power” and highlighting the unprecedented partnership between the two countries.

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In a post on X, Netanyahu said that the friendship between Israel and India had “never been stronger” and expressed confidence that the two countries would take their partnership to “even greater heights”.

“Happy birthday, Narendra! Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power,” Netanyahu said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday and lauded his contribution to strengthening the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia, the Russian Embassy in India said.

Their messages come as PM Modi turns 76 on Thursday, with leaders from across the world extending greetings to him on the occasion.

Earlier on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, referring to his 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. On May 26, 2014, he took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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