Hardliner Sanae Takaichi set to be Japan’s first woman PM

Japan’s governing party on Saturday elected former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, a hard-line ultra-conservative and China hawk, as its new leader, making her likely to become the country’s first woman Prime Minister.

In a country that ranks poorly internationally for gender equality, the 64-year-old Takaichi makes history as the first female leader of Japan’s long-governing conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Takaichi is one of the most conservative members of the male-dominated party.

An admirer of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi is a protege of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ultra-conservative vision and a regular at the Yasukuni Shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan’s wartime militarism, which could complicate Tokyo’s relations with its Asian neighbours.

Takaichi beat Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of popular former PM Junichiro Koizumi, in a runoff in a vote by the LDP on Saturday. Takaichi replaces PM Shigeru Ishiba as the party hopes to regain public support and stay in power after major election losses. She is likely to be Japan’s next PM as the party remains by far the largest in the lower house, which determines the national leader, and because opposition groups are highly splintered.

Takaichi vows to strengthen Japan-US alliance Takaichi later said she would immediately work on stemming rising prices, while also focusing on diplomatic and security challenges. A parliamentary vote is expected in mid-October.

The LDP, which has been criticised by the Opposition for creating a prolonged political vacuum, said Takaichi needed to hurry as the winner would soon face a diplomatic test — a possible summit with US President Donald Trump, who could demand that Japan increase its defence spending.