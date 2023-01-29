Harmeet Dhillon fails to win RNC chairmanship

PTI

Washington, January 28

Harmeet Dhillon, a prominent Indian-American attorney, failed in her bid to win the chairmanship of the Republican National Committee (RNC) to Ronna McDaniel, who was re-elected in a high-profile and combustible election that could hurt the party as it prepares for the race for the White House in 2024.

Not as per hopes The results were not what we were looking for, and I think the party's going to have to deal with that fallout and disconnect from the grassroots. Harmeet Dhillon

Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, contested against incumbent McDaniel, whom former US President Donald Trump tapped as RNC Chair in 2016.

McDaniel, 49, was comfortably re-elected in a secret ballot for the second consecutive term. She received 111 votes against Dhillon's 51. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell received four votes.

The RNC is the top governing body of the Republican Party led by Trump. The meeting of the RNC was held at a luxury seaside resort in southern California's Orange County. With the victory, McDaniel will serve a rare fourth term, becoming the longest-serving RNC Chair since the Civil War.

The defeat of Dhillon is seen as a setback for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who of late has emerged as a formidable challenger to Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential primary. DeSantis had endorsed Dhillon at the last minute.

"We're disappointed with the results, having left it all on the field and worked really hard over the last several weeks in this campaign," Dhillon told the media. "The results were not what we or our hundreds of thousands of supporters around the country were looking for, and I think the party's going to have to deal with that fallout and disconnect from the grassroots," she said.

Dhillon warned fellow Republicans that "if voters think that our party is out of touch with the voters, they're not going to show up. We've got to solve that problem in the next two years."

After her win, McDaniel invited Dhillon and Lindell onstage for a photo op, implicitly attempting to rebut criticism on the fractured nature of the party, the CNN reported. “With us united and all of us going together, the Democrats are going to hear us in 2024,” McDaniel said.

“We need all of us. We heard you, grassroots. We know. We heard Harmeet, we heard Mike Lindell. But with us united and all of us going together, the Democrats are going to hear us in 2024 when we take back the White House and the Senate,” McDaniel said after her electoral victory.