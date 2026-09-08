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Home / World / Harry, Meghan 'surprised' by way Buckingham Palace released letter on non-working royal status

Harry, Meghan 'surprised' by way Buckingham Palace released letter on non-working royal status

The letter, sent on behalf of King Charles III to senior government and military officials, caught the couple off guard

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London, Updated At : 06:10 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Prince Harry and wife Meghan. Reuters file
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Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were surprised by the way Buckingham Palace released a letter that made clear they remain non-working members of the royal family even though they have returned to the United Kingdom.

The letter, sent on behalf of King Charles III to senior government and military officials, caught the couple off guard when it was released to the media on Monday in part because they were given little time to review or comment on its contents, a person familiar with the discussions said.

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The couple's representatives received a copy of the letter just one hour and 12 minutes before it was released to news outlets, the person said.

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That left them with little time to respond because they were unable to reach Harry, who was in a meeting, until just two minutes before the letter was released, the person added.

The letter said Harry and Meghan would continue to refrain from using the formal royal titles, such as his royal highness and her royal highness, as they have done since stepping back from official royal duties in 2020.

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Any charity work the couple undertakes will be carried out in a private capacity, and operational security decisions are matters for the relevant police agencies, the letter said.

"To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that (this) information be shared," the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, said in the letter.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 when they moved to North America to make their own living through lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. At the time, Queen Elizabeth II made clear that the couple could not be part-time royals and they had to give up their royal positions if they wanted to pursue such commercial arrangements. Charles reiterated that position after he became King in 2022.

The couple's reaction to the letter, which confirms that their status remains unchanged, highlights tensions surrounding their return to the UK.

Some palace observers have expressed concern that Harry and Meghan's presence in Britain could allow them to establish a sort of parallel royal court that would compete with working members of the royal family.

The security question is particularly sensitive because Harry has fought a long-running battle with the government for the restoration of publicly funded police protection, which was cancelled when the couple gave up their royal roles.

Any decision about whether to restore the couple's round-the-clock police protection is a matter for a government panel known as RAVEC, or the Royal and VIP Executive Committee. The committee is expected to meet this week, the person familiar with the discussions said.

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