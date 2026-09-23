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Home / World / Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2006 sex crime

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2006 sex crime

Retrial conviction follows the overturning of his original 2020 conviction by New York’s highest court

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New York, Updated At : 09:56 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court to be sentenced for sexual assault in New York City, US. Image credit/REUTERS
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Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in a #MeToo reckoning redux after the disgraced movie producer's original conviction was overturned and a retrial last year ended with a jury again finding him guilty of a serious sex crime.

Weinstein's sentencing Wednesday for sexually assaulting one-time TV production assistant Miriam Haley followed a legal odyssey spanning more than six years after he was first convicted and sentenced in 2020.

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In 2024, New York's highest court erased Weinstein's conviction and ordered a new trial, ruling that Weinstein was prejudiced by testimony from other women whose allegations weren't part of the case.

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Tried for a second time last year, Weinstein was again convicted of a first-degree criminal sex act for pushing Haley into a bedroom at his Manhattan apartment and sexually assaulting her in 2006. The charge carried a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Weinstein, first publicly accused of wrongdoing in 2017 and arrested in 2018, has already served more than six years in prison as his case has cycled again and again through the criminal justice system.

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He has repeatedly denied raping or sexually assaulting anyone.

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