Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years

LOS ANGELES, February 24
Harvey Weinstein, the onetime Hollywood titan who came to epitomise a culture of pervasive sexual misconduct by powerful men that ignited the #MeToo movement, was sentenced on Thursday to 16 years in prison for the 2013 rape of an actress in Los Angeles.
The sentence, to run consecutively to the 23-year prison term that Weinstein (70) already is serving for a sexual misconduct conviction in New York, made it all the more likely the Oscar-winning ex-producer will spend the rest of his life incarcerated.
Weinstein, seated in a wheelchair in brown jail garb, professed his innocence and implored the judge, “I beg your mercy,” moments before she pronounced his sentence. The two-hour proceeding unfolded in the same Los Angeles courtroom where a jury in December found Weinstein guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object.
The charges stemmed from an assault on a former model and actress, identified in court as Jane Doe 1, at a Los Angeles hotel in February 2013.
Addressing the court through tears and a trembling voice near the end of Thursday’s hearing, the woman said she had been a “very happy and confident woman” until Weinstein raped her. Then, “I lost my identity. I thought for sure that no one could love me. I was heartbroken, empty and alone,” she added, choking back sobs. — Reuters
