Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini invites Swedish companies to invest in state, participate in Global Investor Summit 2027

Stockholm [Sweden], October 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has invited Swedish companies to invest in the state and participate in the Haryana Global Investor Summit 2027, highlighting investment opportunities and the potential to strengthen industrial cooperation between India and Sweden, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During a round-table discussion with representatives of Swedish companies in Stockholm, Saini called for strengthening collaboration under the “Make in India” and “Made with Sweden” initiatives, the CMO said.

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According to the CMO, the Chief Minister noted that the joint five-year action plan between India and Sweden had provided a clear direction for bilateral cooperation. Both countries have set a target of doubling economic exchanges, including trade and investment, over the next five years.

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Highlighting Swedish investments in Haryana, Saini cited IKEA's integrated project worth Rs 3,500 crore in Gurugram as an example of the confidence international companies have placed in the state.

He also referred to a Swedish company's manufacturing plant for its Carl Gustaf systems at MET City in Jhajjar, highlighting Haryana's growing industrial and manufacturing ecosystem.

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The Chief Minister invited Swedish industrialists to explore further opportunities in the state and assured them that Haryana was open to discussions with companies looking to enter the Indian market.

The CMO said Saini urged Swedish companies to participate in the Haryana Global Investor Summit 2027 and deepen their engagement with the state.

Earlier, on October 5, Saini participated in a fireside chat at the SING Forum in Singapore, where he outlined Haryana's investment opportunities, policy reforms and investor-friendly environment.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister said around 20-30 major companies had been identified ahead of his Singapore visit, while officials had held virtual meetings with potential investors. Several companies subsequently submitted investment proposals and expressed their interest in investing in Haryana.

Saini also highlighted the state's more than 270 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and its established automotive ecosystem, while pointing to opportunities for industrial expansion beyond Gurugram and the National Capital Region.

The CMO said Haryana had introduced 10 new policies in June and strengthened its Single Window System to simplify investment procedures. Under the incentive framework, 50 per cent of eligible incentives are to be provided within the first seven working days, with the remaining amount to be disbursed within 45 days.

The Chief Minister also highlighted measures to promote the use of treated and recycled water for industrial purposes and a digital platform that provides investment-related information about land parcels across Haryana. (ANI)

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