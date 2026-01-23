DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Hasina accuses Yunus regime of ‘bartering’ Bangladesh to foreign interests, calls for overthrow

Hasina accuses Yunus regime of ‘bartering’ Bangladesh to foreign interests, calls for overthrow

Hasina’s recorded audio message in English was played at an event, ‘Save Democracy in Bangladesh’, in New Delhi on Wednesday evening

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:15 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. File photo
Advertisement

Ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, said on Wednesday that her nation faces the threat of its territory and resources being ‘bartered’ away to foreign interests and called upon her countrymen to unite and ‘overthrow’ the interim regime led by Mohammad Yunus.

Advertisement

In a possible reference to the US, China, and especially Pakistan, gaining wider acceptance in the Yunus-led regime, Hasina said, “Dangerously, there is a treacherous plot to barter away the territory and resources of Bangladesh to foreign interests.”

Advertisement

Hasina’s recorded audio message in English was played at an event, ‘Save Democracy in Bangladesh’, in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. She exhorted her countrymen, reminding them about the ‘liberation war’ of 1971, and added, “Overthrow the foreign-serving puppet regime of Yunus.”

Advertisement

Hasina, who was ousted following public protests in August 2024, accused her successor and head of the interim government, Mohammad Yunus, of being a “murderous fascist, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor who has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms”.

Speaking about the Yunus regime, Hasina said, “Violence, torture, and sexual assault against women remain unchecked. Religious minorities face continuous persecution.”

Advertisement

Mob terror, mass looting, armed robbery, and extortion reign supreme, she said, referring to targeted killings of the Hindu community in the past few months.

Bangladesh today stands at the edge of an abyss, battered and bleeding, navigating one of the most perilous chapters in its history, said Hasina, while terming the developments in the past as a ‘monstrous’ onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign ‘perpetrators’ that had trampled upon the rights of women and minorities.

“The entire country has become a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death,” said Hasina, going on to accuse Yunus of triggering her ouster using a “meticulously engineered conspiracy”.

Hasina had landed in Hindon near New Delhi on board a military plane in August 2024 and has since then not made any public appearance.

The false promises of Yunus have quickly been replaced by chaos, violence, hatred, and corruption, said Hasina, adding that her party, the Awami League, was committed to “restore the thriving homeland... restore the Constitution written in the blood of martyrs, reclaim our independence”.

Elections in Bangladesh are scheduled for February 12, and the Awami League has been banned from contesting.

Hasina gave a five-point call: First, restore democracy by removing the illegal Yunus administration. Bangladesh will never experience free and fair elections until the shadow of the Yunus clique is lifted from the people of Bangladesh. Second, put an end to the daily acts of violence we are seeing on our streets. Third, deliver an ironclad guarantee ensuring the safety of religious minority groups, women and girls, and the most vulnerable in our society. Fourth, end politically motivated acts of lawfare used to intimidate, silence, and jail journalists and members of the Bangladesh Awami League and opposition political parties. Restore trust in the judicial system, ensuring it functions properly. Fifth, invite the United Nations to conduct a new and truly impartial investigation into the events of the past year.

A few of her Cabinet ministers also joined the event online.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts