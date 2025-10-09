DT
Home / World / Hasina faces arrest over enforced disappearances

Hasina faces arrest over enforced disappearances

20 others also issued warrants

PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 02:03 AM Oct 09, 2025 IST
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File
Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against deposed PM Sheikh Hasina and several others on charges of crimes against humanity in alleged cases of enforced disappearances during her Awami League regime.

The Bench, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, took cognisance of the charges filed in two separate cases, according to media reports. The cases accuse Hasina and 29 others of overseeing the detention, torture and disappearance of political opponents at secret facilities operated by elite security agencies.

