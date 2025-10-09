Hasina faces arrest over enforced disappearances

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against deposed PM Sheikh Hasina and several others on charges of crimes against humanity in alleged cases of enforced disappearances during her Awami League regime.

Advertisement

The Bench, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, took cognisance of the charges filed in two separate cases, according to media reports. The cases accuse Hasina and 29 others of overseeing the detention, torture and disappearance of political opponents at secret facilities operated by elite security agencies.

Advertisement