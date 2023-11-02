Hasina’s daughter picked WHO regional director

Sandeep Dixit
New Delhi, November 1
Saima Wazed, daughter of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a mental health expert, has won the election to the post of World Health Organization’s regional director for Southeast Asia which comprises 11 countries. She is also an adviser to the WHO’s director-general for mental health.
The election posed a dilemma for India as her opponent Shambhu Prasad Acharya was from Nepal, a friendly country. Both candidates had canvassed intensively for their nomination. In the end, India-backed Saima secured eight votes and Acharya two votes.
Wazed will be the first Bangladeshi to hold the post, created in 1948. The nomination will be submitted to the WHO Executive Board during its 154th session, taking place on January 22-27, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland. The newly appointed official will take office on February 1, 2024.
