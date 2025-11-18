DT
Home / World / Hasina's death sentence 'internal affair' of Bangladesh, says China

Hasina's death sentence 'internal affair' of Bangladesh, says China

The deposed Bangladeshi prime minister has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests

PTI
Beijing, Updated At : 02:33 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sheikh Hasina. File
China on Tuesday said the death sentence handed down to deposed Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina is an "internal affair" of Dhaka, as it declined to offer any further comment on the development.

Hasina, 78, was on Monday sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year. It also handed the death sentence to former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on similar charges.

"It is Bangladesh's internal affair," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here when asked about the verdict.

Mao said China is committed to a policy of good neighbourliness and friendship towards all people of Bangladesh.

“We sincerely hope that Bangladesh will achieve solidarity, stability, and development,” she said.

Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests.

