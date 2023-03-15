Hate crime in US up 12% in 2021: FBI

PTI

Washington, March 14

Hate crimes in the US increased by about 12 per cent in 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said, highlighting that 64.5 per cent of victims were targeted because of race or ancestry bias.

In an update of its annual report issued on Monday, the FBI also said that 43.2 per cent of the total crimes recorded were related to intimidation.

“Nationally, reported hate crime incidents increased 11.6 per cent from 8,120 in 2020 to 9,065 in 2021,” the FBI said, adding that the updated dataset for 2021 includes all law enforcement agency hate crime incident reporting.

A per cent distribution of victims by bias type shows that 64.5 per cent of victims were targeted because of the offenders’ race/ethnicity/ancestry bias, 15.9 per cent were targeted because of offenders’ sexual-orientation bias and 14.1 per cent were targeted because of the offenders’ religious bias, the official report noted.