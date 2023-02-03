Have gained ground in Donetsk region: Russia

Kyiv, February 2
Russia's Defence Ministry said in its daily update on Thursday that its forces had defeated Ukrainian troops around the settlement of Vasylivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, to the north of Bakhmut, which has been the focus of intense fighting for months.
Meanwhile, in an overnight Russian missile strike three people were killed and 18 were injured. An apartment building was destroyed while nine others were damaged in the attack. The police force said the apartments in the city of Kramatorsk were hit by an Iskander-K tactical missile at 9.45 pm local time.
Earlier reports had described it as an attack with a rocket. "Ten apartment buildings were damaged, one partially collapsed. Search and rescue work, which continued all night, is still under way," police said in a statement.
Hours later, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two more strikes had also targeted the city centre, leaving at least five people wounded and more than a dozen buildings damaged. Kramatorsk is close to the front line in eastern Ukraine. — Reuters
