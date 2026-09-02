DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "Have to fight with courage and determination": Nepal PM Balen Shah details govt response to flood crisis

"Have to fight with courage and determination": Nepal PM Balen Shah details govt response to flood crisis

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:02 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 2 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah on Wednesday detailed the government's response to the devastating flash floods in Rasuwa and Nuwakot, saying rescue of people was the top priority.

Advertisement

"We are with the country in these difficult times. The incident took place around 8:30 AM. As soon as we got to know about the incident, we alerted our teams. A meeting was called at 9:15 AM. Helicopters were kept on standby. At 10:30 AM, our emergency rescue teams were ready to be deployed. Rescue of the people was our priority," Shah said.

Advertisement

He added that Army helicopters were instructed to carry out rescue operations in the affected areas. "At around 1 PM, we could establish contact with the local MP and MLA," he said.

Advertisement

"At around 7 PM, people were asked to start contributing to the PM Relief Fund. Rs 1 crore each was provided for Rasuwa and Nuwakot. A specific team was formed to search and rescue foreign nationals. Women, children and elderly people were given priority in the rescue. 10 trucks of relief material were sent, and all ministers decided to contribute one month of their salaries," Shah said.

He further added a total of 11,993 people have been rescued so far, while 3,916 people are still missing.

Advertisement

According to The Kathmandu Post, Shah, while briefing Parliament on the disaster that has severely affected communities in northern Nepal said the government had to face the destruction caused by the Bhotekoshi floods with "courage and resolve" .

"This is not only the suffering of Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading. It is a shared blow to the heart of the entire country," PM Shah said.

He said the government recognised that national leaders must offer reassurance and strength during a crisis instead of allowing grief to overwhelm them.

"In this hour of crisis, we have accepted the reality that the country's leadership must provide courage, support and reassurance, not tears," Shah said, cited by Kathmandu Post.

"We have no alternative but to fight with determination and courage, and we are fighting," he added.

Earlier in the day, Nepal Health Minister Nisha Mehta said India has been providing assistance to Nepal in managing the bodies of those killed in the floods, including through DNA testing and support for setting up a laboratory for DNA management.

The death toll in the Nepal floods has risen to 1,127, according to Nepal Police on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts