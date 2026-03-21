icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / HDFC Bank fires 3 senior officials for gaps in client onboarding at its DIFC branch

HDFC Bank fires 3 senior officials for gaps in client onboarding at its DIFC branch

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:03 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Advertisement

Days after the resignation of HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty citing ethical concerns, the bank has terminated the services of three employees for gaps in client onboarding at its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch.

Advertisement

According to sources, HDFC Bank has fired three senior executives over the alleged mis-selling of Credit Suisse’s additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds.

Advertisement

Following the allegations of mis-selling, the local regulator—Dubai Financial Services Authority—barred HDFC Bank from onboarding new customers at its DIFC branch last September.

Advertisement

When approached for a comment, the bank said in a statement that it has identified certain gaps in client-onboarding requirements at its DIFC branch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and completed a detailed and objective review of the matter.

“Appropriate remedial actions have been taken in line with internal policies. Personnel changes have been undertaken along with appropriate action as per the bank’s conduct regulation,” it said.

Advertisement

The HDFC Bank has well-established governance frameworks and continues to remain committed to maintaining high standards of compliance and regulatory adherence, it added.

Chakraborty abruptly resigned as the chairman of the country’s second-biggest lender, citing ethical concerns, effective March 18.

This is the first time that a part-time chairman of HDFC Bank left mid-way, raising concerns over the bank’s functioning.

“Certain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision,” Chakraborty said in his resignation letter dated March 17.

In the letter addressed to the Chairman of the Goverance, Nomination, Remuneration Committee, H K Bhanwala, Chakraborty said “there are no other material reasons for my resignation other than those stated above”.

Chakraborty was appointed as the part-time chairman of the bank effective May 5, 2021, almost a year after he retired as the economic affairs secretary.

His term was extended for another three years in 2024, till May 4, 2027.

Chakraborty, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, retired as the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs in April 2020. Prior to that, he was the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Both departments are under the finance ministry.

Chakraborty became the chairman during the reverse merger process of the bank with the parent entity—HDFC Limited—a leading mortgage firm in the country.

The merger of HDFC Limited with HDFC Bank became effective on July 1, 2023, creating a financial behemoth with a combined balance sheet of more than Rs 18 lakh crore.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts