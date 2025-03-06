"He wanted to finish his studies": Father of Praveen Kumar Gampa, who was shot in the US

Wisconsin [US], March 6 (ANI): Indian student Praveen Kumar Gampa was found dead in the US. He was pursuing higher studies in the United States when he was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a suspected robbery at the local store where he worked part-time. His family resides near Keshampet village, Shadnagar Rangareddy district, Telangana.

Raghavulu, the father of Praveen Kumar, speaking to ANI, says, "He went to the US in August 2023. Recently, he came in December and went back in January. On February 21, he paid the entire college fees by clearing the 11 lakhs due. While going from here, he stated that he doesn't need any money from here as he will get a loan amount. He speaks with his mother every day on call and sometimes calls me also. Yesterday at 2:55 am, I got a voice call, but I couldn't attend it. Later, when we left a voice message, we did not get any reply. At around 7 am, when we called, the police lifted the call and said that they had found the phone. They asked for date of birth, we thought some fraud might have happened. We informed his friends. When his friends called, they were asked to reach that location. When they reached the police station, the police showed them a picture, and they confirmed his identity. We appeal to all the parents not to send their children abroad; let them study here. My son was doing a job here after his B.Tech. He wanted to do a master's. He requested his mother, who told me to send him. I appeal all the parents not to send their children to America."

His mother said, "We appeal to the government to bring back my son's body at the earliest. I talked to my son the day before he was killed. He told me that everything was good and he was going to his room. After that, I don't know anything. That was the last time he talked to me. He told me everything was good and there was no problem."

The Indian Consulate in Chicago took to X and wrote, "We are saddened by the untimely death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a Post-graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Consulate is in contact with Praveen's family and the University, helping them with all possible support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends of the departed."

Earlier, BRS leader K Kavitha said on Thursday that the death of a student from Telangana in the US is "very unfortunate" and urged the Telangana government and the Central government to quickly process and get the body home. She advised Indian students in the US to be brave and assured them that the Indian government and the embassy would come to their rescue. (ANI)

