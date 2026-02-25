Jerusalem [Israel], February 25 (ANI): As Jerusalem prepares to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his high-profile visit, the vibrant Indian diaspora in Israel is buzzing with palpable excitement.

For many Indian-origin Jews and expatriates, Prime Minister Modi's arrival signifies a deepening of the historical and strategic "bond" between the two nations, a relationship they view with immense pride. Speaking to ANI, members of the community expressed their deep-rooted dual identity, maintaining that while they have built lives in Israel, their hearts remain firmly Indian.

"I am very connected with our Indian Embassy, and we are very happy that Prime Minister Modi has come here. We are very proud that he has such a good relationship with our Israel, our fatherland. May this relationship continue and our friendship continue," said one member of the community. "We have been in Israel for many years, but our heart is still Indian."

This sentiment of a shared security and strategic vision was also echoed by the diaspora, particularly regarding regional challenges. "Because of the situation, Israel and India should be very strong friends," another resident noted. "Whatever the Pakistan issues, we have to learn from Israel how to deal, how to fight."

Abraham Samson, who moved to Israel from Mumbai nine years ago, described himself as a staunch follower of Prime Minister Modi. "We are very, very proud of him, that he is a very good Prime Minister, and he's an honest man. God bless him," Samson said.

The PM's visit also serves as a bridge to a rich, multicultural history. Ruth Greenfield, daughter of Joshua Moses Benjamin, the former Chief Architect of the Government of India, highlighted the ongoing efforts to preserve the Indian-Jewish legacy through a dedicated heritage centre.

"We represent an Indian-Jewish heritage centre that we are building here in Israel because of our proud heritage that we had in India. I'm from the Bene-Israel community from Delhi," Greenfield told ANI.

She elaborated on the historical ties, mentioning the Jam Sahib of Jamnagar, who saved Polish Jewish refugees during World War II. "We have tracked down some of the Jews who were living here, who were at the camp where the Maharaja had saved them in Jamnagar. We have a very rich heritage. I've got children, grandchildren, but we can't forget India. You cannot take India out of us."

Representing the diverse mosaic of the Indian diaspora, Deepankar Lama of the Bharatiya Gorkha Association of Israel expressed his gratitude to the Indian Embassy for the opportunity to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

"I would like to thank our Prime Minister for the way you are working for the country. When we are sitting in Israel and making our country proud, you give us courage," Lama said.

Prime Minister Modi will undertake a State Visit to Israel at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, describing the visit as an opportunity to further deepen the two nations' "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership."

"At the invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be undertaking a State Visit to Israel from 25-26 February 2026," Prime Minister Modi said in his departure statement. Highlighting the trajectory of bilateral ties, Prime Minister Modi noted, "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years."

He added that he looked forward to discussions with Netanyahu aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors. "I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, technology, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties. We will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Isaac Herzog, President of Israel. Prime Minister Modi will also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. "I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said. (ANI)

