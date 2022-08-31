Heatwaves force early Spanish grape harvest

BELMONTE DE TAJO: Heatwaves have forced to start grape harvesting a few weeks earlier this season due to brutal summer temperatures and drought influenced by climate change. Climate change has left parts of the Iberian Peninsula at their driest in 1,200 years, a study revealed. Reuters
Greenland’s zombie ice to raise sea level by 10 inches
Greenland:Rapidly melting ice sheet in Greenland will raise global sea level by at least 10.6 inches, as per a study. That's because of 'Zombie Ice', which, while still attached to thicker areas of ice, is no longer getting replenished. ap
