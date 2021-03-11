Heavy fighting as Russia enters Sievierodonetsk in east Ukraine

KYIV, May 30

Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, the regional governor said on Monday, describing "very fierce" fighting in the ruins of a city that has become the focus of Moscow's offensive.

Russia has concentrated its firepower on the last major population centre still held by Ukrainian forces in the eastern Luhansk province, in a push to achieve one of President Vladimir Putin's stated objectives after three months of war.

Incessant shelling has left Ukrainian forces defending ruins in Sievierodonetsk, but their refusal to withdraw has slowed the massive Russian offensive across the Donbas region.

Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian troops had advanced into the city's southeastern and northeastern fringes. But he said Ukrainian forces had driven the Russians out of the village of Toshkivka to the south, potentially frustrating Moscow's push to encircle the area.

"Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupiers ... We do all we can to hold this advance," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised speech.

"Some 90 per cent of the buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed." — Reuters

Russia floats new foreign debt payment system

Moscow: Russia said on Monday it may use an arrangement similar to that used for payment for its gas supplies to pay its dollar-denominated foreign debts. A daily quoted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying that Russia would offer the holders of its Eurobond obligations to accept a payment system bypassing Western financial infrastructure. AP