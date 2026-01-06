Heavy gunfire erupted near Venezuela’s presidential palace in Caracas early Tuesday after security forces fired at unidentified drones over the complex, according to News18, citing BNO News.

Shots were fired near the Miraflores presidential palace in central Caracas around 8 pm local time (0000 GMT), with gunfire heard across parts of the city for roughly 45 minutes.

WATCH: Anti-aircraft fire near presidential palace in Venezuela, possibly targeting drones https://t.co/e14YCxpZ9A — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 6, 2026

Residents also reported possible drone or aircraft activity during the incident, and some neighbourhoods experienced power outages.

The report stated that a source close to the Venezuelan government said unidentified drones were seen flying over the palace, prompting security forces to open fire. The situation was later brought under control, though no immediate details were available on damage or casualties.

BREAKING: Heavy gunfire near Venezuela's presidential palace, circumstances unclear pic.twitter.com/rO9y01mQAq — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 6, 2026

The White House, quoted by BNO News, said the US was “not involved" in the incident near the presidential palace.

BREAKING: Small arms or anti-aircraft fire heard in Caracas, Venezuela pic.twitter.com/rBNRrNfN4l — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 6, 2026

The development comes amid heightened political and security tensions in Caracas, shortly after Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim President following the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro in a US-led operation over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Maduro appeared before a federal court in New York City on Monday and pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges.