Heavy rain disrupts flights, trains in Southern Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 7 (ANI): Amid heavy rainfall in southern Bangladesh, there were disruptions to several flights and trains. As a result, tourists were stranded on a train route from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka after the railway line was submerged. Additionally, tourists were stranded in various locations in the hilly district of Bandarban, and the government has prohibited tourists from visiting Bandarban district until further notice, at least until Friday.

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At the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, a city in the southern division of Bangladesh, at least three flights could not land due to bad weather. All the flights later landed in the capital, Dhaka. Besides this, flights from Dhaka to Chattogram also couldn't operate. Many flights, as a result, experienced significant delays in their operations.

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The railway line from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar, a tourist city, has been submerged at some points by two feet of water. As a result, a tourist train in Chattogram has been stuck in the Chattogram city area since 1 p.m. at the city station. At least 600 passengers faced difficulties. However, train services have been halted as the railway line is submerged by at least two feet of water.

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Due to heavy rainfall in the hilly district of Bandarban in Bangladesh, many tourists have been stranded at several tourist spots because of the rain-induced flooding. As a result, the government has now prohibited tourist movement throughout the entire district.

"This is for the information of the general public that due to continuous heavy rainfall recently in Bandarban Hill District, potential risks have arisen across communication systems in various locations. Considering the current weather conditions and potential risks, and in order to ensure the safety of lives and properties of tourists and the general public, all tourist centers in Bandarban Hill District are declared closed until next July 10, 2026 (Friday)", Bandaban district administration said in an urgent public notice.

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"During this period, travel by tourists, tour operators, and the general public to all tourist centers, waterfalls, mountain trails, river routes, remote areas, and risky locations in Bandarban Hill District will remain prohibited. All concerned parties are requested to take necessary precautions regarding this matter and strictly comply with the directives of the District Administration", it added. (ANI)

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