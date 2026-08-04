Heavy rain likely across Pakistan; PMD issues flood, landslide warnings for vulnerable areas

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to lash several parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning of possible urban flooding, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable regions, Geo News reported.

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According to Geo News, citing the PMD, rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms is forecast in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, and northeastern Balochistan. The weather department warned that isolated areas could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

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The PMD cautioned that intense downpours may inundate low-lying areas in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Lahore, the Potohar region, Peshawar and Nowshera, Geo News reported.

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It also warned of flash floods in local streams and nullahs across Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, the Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Geo News, the PMD said landslides could occur in hilly areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Shangla and Abbottabad, as well as Murree, Galiyat and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during the forecast period.

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Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is expected to persist in southern Pakistan, including most districts of Sindh and Balochistan. However, isolated rain and thunderstorms are likely in Zhob, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti and adjoining areas.

In Islamabad and surrounding areas, partly cloudy skies with rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms are forecast, with isolated heavy showers expected. Similar weather conditions are predicted across much of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, including major cities such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sialkot, Geo News reported.

During the past 24 hours, scattered rain and thunderstorms accompanied by isolated heavy falls were recorded in parts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Faisalabad received the highest rainfall at 77 millimetres, followed by Sialkot city with 73mm, Bahawalpur city with 64mm, Gujrat with 54mm and Mandi Bahauddin with 49mm, according to Geo News.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in Pakistan on Monday was 45 degrees Celsius in Dalbandin, while Nokkundi and Sibbi registered 44 degrees Celsius, the report added. (ANI)

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