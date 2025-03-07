Heavy rains in Southern Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): Unusual rainfall hit southern Israel on Friday morning, with 18 millimeters of rain recorded between Arad and Sodom--an exceptional amount for the region. In Arad itself, 20 millimeters fell during the morning hours.

As a result, sections of Route 90--the highway running from the Taba Border Crossing in Eilat to Metula in the north--were closed to traffic in several southern areas due to flooding. Authorities are monitoring conditions as heavy rains continue. (ANI/TPS)

