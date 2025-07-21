DT
PT
Heavy rains, landslides in Korea leave 18 dead, 9 injured

ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
Seoul [South Korea], July 21 (ANI/WAM): Eighteen people have been killed, and nine others remain unaccounted for following heavy rains and landslides that began ravaging the country last week, the government said Monday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, more than 14,000 people have taken shelter across 15 major cities and provinces since the heavy rains started last Wednesday.

Property damage has been extensive, with 1,999 cases reported at public facilities and 2,238 cases reported at private facilities.

The government has lifted all heavy rain advisories and, on Sunday, lowered the warning level from "serious" to "attention". (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

