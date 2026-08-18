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Home / World / Heavy rains lash Rawalpindi, Islamabad; low-lying areas inundated amid urban flooding risk

Heavy rains lash Rawalpindi, Islamabad; low-lying areas inundated amid urban flooding risk

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ANI
Updated At : 04:29 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], August 18 (ANI): Heavy rains continued to lash Rawalpindi, Islamabad and adjoining areas, inundating low-lying localities and disrupting normal life, ARY News reported, citing the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

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The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has been placed on high alert following the torrential downpour. According to its Managing Director, the current spell is the heaviest of the ongoing monsoon season, with more than 140 mm of rainfall recorded so far, as per ARY News.

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Several low-lying areas under the Chaklala Cantonment Board have been inundated, while rainwater has accumulated on roads and streets. Murree Road, Dhoke Khabba and Jamia Masjid Road in Sadiqabad were among the affected areas.

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WASA has deployed heavy machinery and field teams to clear accumulated rainwater and maintain drainage operations. Residents of Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony and Muslim Colony have been advised to move to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

According to the WASA managing director, heavy machinery and staff have been stationed at several vulnerable locations, including Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk Underpass, Murree Road, Sadiqabad, City Saddar Road, Dhoke Khabba, Millat Colony and Arya Mohalla.

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Authorities are also continuously monitoring Nullah Lai and other drains across the city amid concerns over further rainfall and possible urban flooding.

The WASA chief said the water level at Katarian had reached 20 feet, while 17 feet was recorded at Gawalmandi Bridge.

Rainfall data showed 145 mm downpour recorded in Golra, 134 mm in Bokra, 106 mm in Pirwadhai, 79 mm in Gawalmandi, 78 mm in New Katarian, 61 mm in Kacheri, 48 mm at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 47 mm in Shamsabad and 9 mm in Saidpur.

Authorities have intensified drainage and monitoring operations across Rawalpindi and Islamabad to deal with water accumulation and minimise the risk of urban flooding amid the continuing monsoon spell. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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