"Heinous attack": Muslim World League condemns Houthi missile attack targeting Mecca and Medina regions

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 25 (ANI): The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned the targeting of the Mecca and Medina regions by the Houthi militia using two ballistic missiles, calling it a "heinous attack."

According to the statement by the MWL on X, debris from the intercepted missiles fell in Wadi Al-Mughammas in the Holy City of Makkah, while additional fragments landed in the Al-Nuzhah District in Jeddah Governorate, Wadi Jalil in Taif Governorate, and the Masturah Centre in Rabigh Governorate.

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The MWL described the assault as a "continuation of the militia's aggression against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, extending to the Two Holy Mosques."

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the MWL and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, he MWL and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, denounced the group's actions. He described the targeting of holy sites as a "dangerous provocation of the sentiments of more than two billion Muslims and a flagrant violation of the values of our noble religion and the most basic principles of humanity."

Al-Issa addressed the group's self-designation, highlighting that while it calls itself "Ansar Allah" (Supporters of Allah), its actions instead "embody a terrorist approach that violates religious sanctities and spiritual and human sentiments through successive terrorist crimes."

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He further emphasised that "Such acts have nothing to do with supporting Allah and His Messenger (peace be upon him); rather, they constitute a betrayal of religion and Muslims and a departure from the guidance of Allah and His Messenger (peace be upon him)."

On behalf of the MWL's global academies, bodies, and councils, and all Islamic peoples represented under its umbrella, His Excellency reaffirmed full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to deter the terrorism of aggressors, safeguard the sanctity of holy sites, and protect the lives of those living in safety. He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the Kingdom victory over the sinful aggressors who have violated the sanctities of religion and the holy sites of Muslims, and protect its land, leadership, and people from all harm.

Speaking on behalf of the MWL's global academies, bodies, and councils, and all Islamic peoples represented under its umbrella, Al-Issa reaffirmed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia to combat terrorism and safeguard the sanctity of holy sites.

"On behalf of the MWL's global academies, bodies, and councils, and all Islamic peoples represented under its umbrella, His Excellency reaffirmed full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to deter the terrorism of aggressors, safeguard the sanctity of holy sites, and protect the lives of those living in safety," the statement read.

He concluded by praying that "Almighty Allah grant the Kingdom victory over the sinful aggressors who have violated the sanctities of religion and the holy sites of Muslims, and protect its land, leadership, and people from all harm."

Statement from the Muslim World League: https://t.co/bjvzTBBPLp — Muslim World League (@MWLOrg_en) October 25, 2026

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In a post on X on Sunday, Colonel Turki bin Saleh al-Maliki, spokesperson for the coalition, said, "Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh."

In an earlier post on Sunday, the coalition said, "Interception and destruction of a drone in the Riyadh region."

Additionally, Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defence said that the danger had passed in Riyadh City.

Meanwhile, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has issued a travel advisory for passengers, as it announces it will resume flight operations from its two terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday.

The advisory came in the wake of claims made by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they targeted King Khalid International Airport along with several other key installations and airports across the kingdom.

In a passenger update posted on X, the airport authorities detailed changes to flight operations across its terminals.

"Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026," the airport administration stated.

This update came as Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, as well as energy infrastructure, refineries, and several other aviation and military facilities across Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

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