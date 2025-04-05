Held extensive, productive talks with Sri Lankan President Dissanayake: PM Modi

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held "extensive and productive talks" with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo on Saturday.

PM Modi is the first foreign leader to be hosted by the Sri Lanka President in his Presidency.

"Held extensive and productive talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. A few months ago, President Dissanayake chose India as the place for his first overseas visit after becoming President. Now, I have the honour of being the first foreign leader he is hosting in his Presidency. This indicates his personal commitment to India-Sri Lanka ties and the unbreakable bond that exists between our nations," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The two countries signed several MoUs during PM Modi's visit.

A trilateral MoU was also signed between India, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates for cooperation in the development of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka as an energy hub.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi and Sri Lankan President discussed ways to further deepen the special and close bilateral ties.

"A vital partner in 's Neighbourhood First Policy & Vision MAHASAGAR. PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @anuradisanayake of Sri Lanka, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today," Jaiswal said in post on X.

"Both leaders discussed ways on further deepening the special and close India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties and reiterated their firm commitment to work together in realising the joint vision for "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future". PM also reaffirmed India's commitment to stand with in its economic recovery and growth," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Independence Square, the first time Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner. His visit to Sri Lanka is the first since 2019 and comes amid a renewed focus on regional development and cultural engagement.

On arrival Friday, PM Modi was received at the airport by six top senior Sri Lankan ministers, despite the rain. He later interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and witnessed a traditional puppet performance. (ANI)

