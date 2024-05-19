 Helicopter carrying Iran’s president suffers ‘hard landing,’ state TV says without further details : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Helicopter carrying Iran’s president suffers ‘hard landing,’ state TV says without further details

Raisi, 63, is a hard-liner who formerly led the country’s judiciary

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Azerbaijans President Ilham Aliyev on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday. Reuters Photo



AP

Dubai, May 19

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a “hard landing” on Sunday, Iranian state television reported, without immediately elaborating.

Raisi was travelling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. State TV described the area of the incident happening as being near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometres (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Raisi had been in Azerbaijan early Sunday to inaugurate a dam with President Ilham Aliyev. The dam is the third one that the two nations built on the Aras River.

Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raisi, 63, is a hard-liner who formerly led the country’s judiciary. He is viewed as a protégé of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Some analysts have suggested he could replace the 85-year-old leader after his death or resignation from the role.

#Dubai


