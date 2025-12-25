DT
Helicopter on rescue mission crashes on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, killing all 5 on board

Helicopter on rescue mission crashes on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, killing all 5 on board

The dead included two foreigners, a local doctor, a tour guide and a pilot

article_Author
AP
Dar Es Salaam, Updated At : 07:44 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Five people died after a helicopter crashed on Africa’s highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania.

The accident on Wednesday evening happened on one of the most popular tourist climbing routes, in what police said was a rescue mission to pick up patients on the mountain.

Two foreigners, who police said had been picked up in a medical evacuation, were among those killed. A local doctor, a tour guide and a pilot were also killed in the crash.

The accident happened between the mountain’s Barafu Camp and Kibo Summit at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres (13,100 feet).

Kilimanjaro regional police commander Simon Maigwa told journalists the aircraft belonged to the Kilimanjaro Aviation company, which conducts medical evacuation services, among others. The company is yet to comment on the accident.

Police said more information would be provided later.

Investigations are ongoing to determine what caused the crash.

Aircraft accidents on Mount Kilimanjaro are rare, with the last recorded incident being in November 2008, when four people died.

