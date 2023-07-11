 5 Mexicans, Nepali pilot killed in helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal : The Tribune India

  • World
  • 5 Mexicans, Nepali pilot killed in helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal

5 Mexicans, Nepali pilot killed in helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal

They were returning to Kathmandu from Surke after enjoying a mountain flight, say officials

5 Mexicans, Nepali pilot killed in helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal

Photo for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Kathmandu, July 11

All six people, including five members of a Mexican family, were killed in a fiery crash of a private commercial helicopter near Mount Everest in eastern Nepal on Tuesday, a senior airport official said.

The Manang Air NA-MV chopper took off from Surke Airport in Solukhumbu district at 10:04 am for Kathmandu and suddenly lost contact at an altitude above 12,000 feet at 10:13 am, said Gyanendra Bhul, Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The helicopter crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district.

TIA spokesperson Tkeknath Sitaula said all six bodies were found at the crash site during a search operation.

They were returning to Kathmandu from Surke after enjoying a mountain flight. The flight was conducted from Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest, Sitaula said.

All six people aboard the chopper have died in the accident, The Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted operation and safety manager of Manang Air Raju Neupane as saying.

Six people including Captain Chet Bahadur Gurung and five Mexican nationals were aboard the aircraft, the official said.

Police have established the identities of the deceased, District police chief Dipak Shrestha said, adding the accident is believed to have been caused due to bad weather.

All five foreign passengers are members of a Mexican family. They have been identified as Sifuentes G. Fernando (95) and Sifuentes Rincon Ismail (98), both males, along with three females - Sifuentes Gongalez Abril (72), Gongalez Olacio Luz (65) and Sifuentes G. Maria Jese (52), MyRepublica news portal reported.

Earlier, a senior official at TIA said locals informed him that the helicopter crashed with a loud explosion and they saw fire at the crash site.

“The locals discovered the crashed helicopter at Chihandanda,” said rural municipality deputy chair Nwang Lhakpa.

The last location of the chopper was tracked at 10:12 am in the Lamjura Pass area, said Neupane. Local police were mobilised in the area.

Nepal's tourist and mountaineering season ended in May. The flights carrying tourists to the mountains are less common this time of year as visibility is poor and weather conditions fickle.

#Nepal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

2
Punjab

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

3
Punjab

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

4
Chandigarh

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

5
Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

6
Trending

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Several hotels offer free stay and meals to stranded tourists

7
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway reopens for traffic

8
Himachal

300 tourists to be evacuated from Chandratal Lake area today

9
Chandigarh

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction in Chandigarh

10
Haryana

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana, authorities step up relief efforts

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

The governments in both states have stepped up efforts to pr...

Himachal takes stock of damage caused by recent rains as death toll rises to 31; 1300 roads closed, 40 bridges damaged

Himachal takes stock of damage caused by recent rains as death toll rises to 31; 1300 roads closed, 40 bridges damaged

About 800 people are still stranded at Chandertal and Pagal ...

30 houses, 40 shops washed away in flooded Sainj river in Kullu, CM conducts aerial survey

30 houses, 40 shops washed away in flooded Sainj river in Kullu, CM conducts aerial survey

No loss of life reported so far; CM Sukhu announces Rs 1 cro...

Islam occupies unique ‘position of pride’ amongst religious groups in India: NSA Ajit Doval

Islam occupies unique ‘position of pride’ amongst religious groups in India: NSA Ajit Doval

Doval stressed that as a proud civilisational state, India b...

Supreme Court sets aside extension given to ED Director Sanjay K Mishra

Supreme Court sets aside extension given to ED Director Sanjay K Mishra

A three-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai, however, allows...


Cities

View All

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Two-day police remand for Punjab ex-Dy CM OP Soni in DA case

Akal Takht, SGPC offer help to flood-hit

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

22 relief centres set up for rain, flood-affected people in Mohali

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

In a first, Navy submarine periscope refurbished indigenously with CSIO in Chandigarh executing the project

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction in Chandigarh

Tis Hazari firing: Seven lawyers sent to 14 days’ jail, another counsel to 2-day police custody

Tis Hazari firing: Seven lawyers sent to 14 days’ jail, another counsel to 2-day police custody

Supreme Court won't stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving Lieutenant Governor wider powers

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

25 Garhshankar villages inundated

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Jalandhar: Veggie prices skyrocket

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern