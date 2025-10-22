DT
Home / World / Here is why renowned Hindi scholar Francesca Orsini was deported from Delhi Airport

Academics condemn India's deportation of Hindi literature scholar

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:51 AM Oct 22, 2025 IST
Francesca Orsini.
Francesca Orsini, a prominent scholar of Hindi literature and Professor Emerita at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, was deported from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on October 20 after being denied entry into India.

Government sources confirmed that Orsini had been blacklisted in March 2025 for allegedly violating the conditions of her tourist visa during a previous visit in October 2024. She arrived in Delhi from Hong Kong on a valid five-year e-tourist visa but was stopped by immigration officials and asked to return immediately.

According to officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Orsini’s name was added to the blacklist after it was found that she had engaged in activities not permitted under a tourist visa—possibly academic or professional in nature. Indian visa rules prohibit tourist visa holders from participating in research, lectures, or any form of employment.

“Violation of visa conditions can lead to blacklisting, which is standard international practice,” a government official said.

Despite holding a valid visa, Orsini was not allowed to enter the country due to the blacklist status. She was instructed to make immediate travel arrangements and was deported the same day.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from academics and public intellectuals. Historian Ramachandra Guha called Orsini “a great scholar of Indian literature” and condemned the move as an act of “insecurity” by the government.

Historian Mukul Kesavan also criticised the deportation, pointing out the irony of a government that promotes Hindi yet bans a scholar who has contributed significantly to its study.

Orsini is best known for her acclaimed book The Hindi Public Sphere 1920–1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism, and has devoted much of her academic career to the study of Indian language, literature, and culture.

With inputs from ANI/PTI

