"Here to help shape the global order world is in dire need of": Brazil Senator Irajá Silvestre Filho at 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Highlighting the critical role of multilateral platforms on the global stage, Brazilian Senator Irajá Silvestre Filho underscored Brazil’s unwavering dedication to the BRICS alliance during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, the senator emphasised that Brazil will continue to be truly engaged alongside India and the Global South to shape a new international order.

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"BRICS is one of the key platforms to strengthen multilateralism, so that all those international institutions better reflect the realities on the ground today, that it is in the best interest of all, not just the Global South countries, but in all of humanity," Senator Irajá stated, pointing to the urgent need for a renewed global framework.

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Elaborating on the partnership between Brazil and India, Senator Irajá praised the broad-based complementarities shared among member nations. He noted that despite diverse cultural backgrounds and geographic distances, the alliance serves as an indispensable tool for fostering global cooperation.

"We come from different parts of the world, many different cultures, but we are here to help shape this global order that the world is in dire need of," he remarked. "There are many complementarities between Brazil and India, of course, and also between all BRICS members and our BRICS associate members as well."

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The Brazilian senator also highlighted key agenda items driving modern economic cooperation, specifically pointing to advancements in sustainability, digital technology, and green growth.

"We are here to, you know, to find some common ground with our BRICS partners...India's BRICS presidency came here with a clear mandate of trying to reinforce and seek common ground in the green economy, the digital economy, and the gig economy," he added, emphasising the shared economic trajectory of both nations.

Reflecting on his maiden visit to India, Senator Irajá expressed deep appreciation for the warm reception extended by the host nation and the exceptional organisation of the parliamentary event.

"I only have, in fact, to thank the Indian people for the hospitality and the organisation of the event, impeccable," he said, noting the constructive dialogue achieved during the high-level engagements.

Furthermore, hailing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s dramatic electoral comeback as an unprecedented milestone, Silvestre has pointed to grassroots citizen mobilisation as the decisive force that secured victory in the fiercely contested runoff

Lula, an 80-year-old former factory worker and leader of the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT), won re-election after defeating far-right candidate Flavio Bolsonaro in a closely contested presidential run-off, following a first round in which the candidates were tied..

Reflecting on the hard-fought race that saw the incumbent overcome an initial first-round deficit, Brazilian Senator Irajá Silvestre Filho emphasised that the outcome stands as a profound testament to the strength of the nation's democratic institutions:

"First of all, Lula's reelection, it is truly unprecedented. It is the triumph of democracy. You know, it was very hotly contested. Lula had lost in the first round, but managed to clinch a victory in this second round. This is amazing, you know. Many people think it's the streets mobilising in defence of his candidacy, which finally managed to win the elections," he said.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Monday delivered the welcome address at the inaugural session of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in the historic Central Hall, Parliament of India, New Delhi.

Welcoming the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairperson of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Om Birla, Presiding Officers, Heads of Delegations from BRICS Member and Partner Countries, Excellencies, and Distinguished Delegates, Harivansh stated that it is an honour to have all dignitaries and delegates present in the Central Hall.

He highlighted that this historic hall has remained a silent yet living witness to India’s evolution as one of the world’s largest, most vibrant, and successful democracies.

Harivansh recalled that during the 2026 BRICS Presidency, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, introduced a transformative vision of a "People-Centric” and "Humanity First" approach. Guided by this vision, the BRICS process has adopted the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

He added that Prime Minister Modi championed the expansion of the bloc, strengthening the voice and trust of the Global South. Furthermore, India’s presidency of the 18th BRICS Summit culminated in the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, which advanced global governance reforms and fostered a more balanced, multipolar world order.

Reflecting on the theme of the Inaugural Session, "Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development," Harivansh noted that it is both timely and relevant.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor received Iranian parliamentary representatives during courtesy calls on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi. (ANI)

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