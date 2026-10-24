Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein to visit India from October 25-28 

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Acting Head of State of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Hereditary Prince Alois, will undertake a State visit to India from October 25-28 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

Prince Alois will be accompanied by his spouse, Hereditary Princess Sophie, along with a high-level official delegation and a business delegation comprising top industry leaders, according to an official MEA press release.

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During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and Hereditary Prince Alois will hold bilateral talks to discuss cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments, the MEA said.

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“During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss cooperation in various areas including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation and people-to-people exchanges as well as exchange views on regional and global developments,” the ministry stated.

Hereditary Prince Alois will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the visiting dignitary, the MEA added.

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This will be Prince Alois's second visit to India in 2026. He had earlier visited New Delhi in February to attend the AI Impact Summit. He had also visited India in 2010 and 2018.

At the Hyderabad House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026.

The visit comes amid growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly following the operationalisation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025.

“The visit is expected to provide further impetus to the growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly since operationalization of India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025,” the MEA said.

The ministry added that the visit would provide an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in new areas of mutual interest.

“The visit will provide an opportunity to further deepen the friendly ties between India and Liechtenstein and build partnerships in new areas of mutual interest,” the press release stated.

India and the Principality of Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations in 1993 with the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland concurrently accredited as Ambassador to the Principality. The year 2023 marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, as per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

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